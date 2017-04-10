We Need a War Tax

The MOAB that the United States dropped on Afghanistan earlier this month created a massive crater in what was supposed to be the antiwar movement in this country. Before the election, pacifistic leftists like Glenn Greenwald and isolationistic right-wingers like Justin Raimondo convinced themselves that Trump's contradictory statements on foreign policy meant that he would buck Washington's bipartisan interventionist policy consensus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.