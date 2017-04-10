Watch: MOAB blast video released as P...

Watch: MOAB blast video released as Pentagon defends bombing

Read more: South China Morning Post

The US commander in Afghanistan who ordered use of the "mother of all bombs" to attack an Islamic State stronghold near the Pakistani border didn't need and didn't request President Donald Trump's approval, Pentagon officials said on Friday. The officials said that even before Trump took office in January, General John Nicholson had standing authority to use the bomb, which is officially called the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, or MOAB, the largest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat.

