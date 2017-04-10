Washington Labor Lawyer Eric Dreiband Could Run DOJ Civil Rights Unit
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is recommending the White House nominate Washington labor lawyer Eric Dreiband to lead the Justice Department's civil rights division, according to two NPR sources briefed on the hiring process. Dreiband represents companies at the law firm Jones Day, where his law partners included Donald McGahn, now the White House counsel.
