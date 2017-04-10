US prosecutors are geared to target border crossers
Through Republican and Democratic presidential administrations, the top federal prosecutor on California's border with Mexico has resisted going after people caught entering the U.S. illegally on their first try and instead targeted smugglers and serial offenders. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' new directive on border crimes suggests prosecutors in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas will be forced to tow a narrow line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|Drumpf Disaster
|3,504
|Trump Is Just George W. Bush But Racist
|2 hr
|fran
|22
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|22 hr
|huntcoyotes
|238
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|Fri
|Im Dying
|30
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Fri
|Im Dying
|35
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Fri
|Hillary got thumped
|227
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC