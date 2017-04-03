US-China summit at Trump's resort polishes Mar-a-Lago brand
In this Nov. 27, 2016, file photo, Mar-A Lago is seen from the media van window, in Palm Beach, Fla. For a president who happens to be an expert at branding, the transformation of his Mar-a-Lago resort into the "Winter White House" is the ultimate marketing play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ...
|13 min
|OneWomynRiot
|140
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|33 min
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|2 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|3,387
|Jeb Bush defends brother, says George W. Bush '... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|blockhead deserters
|16
|Senators work quietly on long-shot bid for comp...
|19 hr
|tomin cali
|6
|Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07)
|Tue
|BlunderCONS
|4
|Gorsuch Floor Fight Foreshadows Change in Senate
|Mon
|Baptistism by Proxy
|18
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC