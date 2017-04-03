US-China summit at Trump's resort pol...

US-China summit at Trump's resort polishes Mar-a-Lago brand

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

No doubt Florida's oceanfront Mar-a-Lago resort is an impressive site for a summit between the presidents of the U.S. and China. And it's a pretty nice business advertisement, too, for the owner of the luxurious, members-only private property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rice will be the most powerful member of Obama'... (Jun '13) 3 hr Failed GOP indicm... 2
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... 5 hr He Named Me Black... 2
News US Senate confirms James Comey to head FBI afte... (Jul '13) 5 hr BlunderCONS 10
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 7 hr INFIDEL 3,388
News Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ... 9 hr OneWomynRiot 141
News Jeb Bush defends brother, says George W. Bush '... (Sep '15) 20 hr blockhead deserters 16
News Senators work quietly on long-shot bid for comp... Tue tomin cali 6
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,585 • Total comments across all topics: 280,080,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC