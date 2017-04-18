UPDATE 1-Former U.S. deputy attorney general to be named Volkswagen monitor -source
The U.S. Justice Department is expected to name a deputy attorney general under former President George W. Bush to serve as independent monitor of Volkswagen AG ( Larry Thompson, a lawyer at Finch McCranie LLP who was deputy attorney general from 2001 to 2003, is expected to be tapped to oversee the world's largest automaker for three years. According to the plea agreement announced in January, VW must make reforms and faces a monitor's oversight.
