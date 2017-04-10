U.S. Surgeon General Who Spoke Out Against Gun Violence Resigns
The U.S. Surgeon General under the Obama administration has resigned and been replaced, at least, temporarily, by his deputy. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that Vivek Murthy was asked to resign after "assisting in a smooth transition" from the Obama administration to that of President Donald Trump.
