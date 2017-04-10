U.S. Surgeon General Who Spoke Out Ag...

U.S. Surgeon General Who Spoke Out Against Gun Violence Resigns

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

The U.S. Surgeon General under the Obama administration has resigned and been replaced, at least, temporarily, by his deputy. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that Vivek Murthy was asked to resign after "assisting in a smooth transition" from the Obama administration to that of President Donald Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 4 hr Quirky 3,672
News Former Bush lawyer 'congratulates' Jason Chaffe... Thu ardith 1
News Bush says he's troubled by reports of U.S. Mari... (May '06) Apr 19 Fidel 24
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 19 Fidel 240
News Bush job approval falls to 29 pct in new poll (May '06) Apr 19 Swedenforever of ... 71
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy Apr 19 Go Trump 245
News 5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P... Apr 17 fingers mcgurke 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,416 • Total comments across all topics: 280,496,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC