Trump's tax plan is missing a number of important details

The White House rolled out the opening salvo of President Donald Trump's massive tax cut plan Wednesday, but the one-page set of bullet points was missing some significant details. The plan, laid out by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, called for three new income-tax brackets, with rates of 10%, 25%, and 35%, down from the current seven brackets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.