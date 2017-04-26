Trump's Hundred Days of Rage and Rapacity
The zeal with which Presidnet Trump has aimed to undermine safety rules and consumer protections is both dangerous and costly. The Lawless-loving corporatists have worked overtime to besmirch the word "regulation" and edify the word "deregulation," to help bring about their dream state of dismantled or weakened regulation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi...
|1 hr
|07 Mustang
|119
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|3 hr
|davy
|3,698
|This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous...
|15 hr
|Trump your President
|52
|A veteran prosecutor takes over No. 2 job at Ju...
|18 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|4
|Obama tells heckler he can't halt deportations ... (Nov '13)
|Wed
|Lottery Traitors
|27
|After Softening on China, Trump Goes All-in on ...
|Wed
|After pharts
|2
|Bush revokes pardon after learning of GOP donation (Dec '08)
|Apr 24
|Julios Lottery ti...
|15
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC