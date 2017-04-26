Trump's Hundred Days of Rage and Rapa...

Trump's Hundred Days of Rage and Rapacity

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Common Dreams

The zeal with which Presidnet Trump has aimed to undermine safety rules and consumer protections is both dangerous and costly. The Lawless-loving corporatists have worked overtime to besmirch the word "regulation" and edify the word "deregulation," to help bring about their dream state of dismantled or weakened regulation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi... 1 hr 07 Mustang 119
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 3 hr davy 3,698
News This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous... 15 hr Trump your President 52
News A veteran prosecutor takes over No. 2 job at Ju... 18 hr He Named Me Black... 4
News Obama tells heckler he can't halt deportations ... (Nov '13) Wed Lottery Traitors 27
News After Softening on China, Trump Goes All-in on ... Wed After pharts 2
News Bush revokes pardon after learning of GOP donation (Dec '08) Apr 24 Julios Lottery ti... 15
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,600,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC