Trump's acting like a lame duck presi...

Trump's acting like a lame duck president

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

President Donald Trump waves to supporters as the presidential motorcade crosses Bingham Island in Palm Beach, Fla., on the way to Palm Beach International Airport on April 16. President Donald Trump waves to supporters as the presidential motorcade crosses Bingham Island in Palm Beach, Fla., on the way to Palm Beach International Airport on April 16. One of the things that makes the Trump presidency so hard to read is that the chapters are all out of order. Traditionally, during the transition period, presidents-elect are out of the limelight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 1 hr Phil Shifley 3,564
News 5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P... 14 hr fingers mcgurke 1
News 5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P... 14 hr anonymous 15
News Trump Is Just George W. Bush But Racist 19 hr Valerie 2012 46
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) 21 hr Thumping Romney 239
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy Sat Scam Alert 232
News First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06) Apr 14 Im Dying 30
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,049 • Total comments across all topics: 280,378,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC