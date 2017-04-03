Trumpa s pick to lead border security wins support from Obama-era officials

Top Homeland Security officials from Barack Obama's administration have signed onto a letter to Congress expressing "enthusiastic support" for President Trump's pick to lead border enforcement for the U.S. The White House announced Thursday that Kevin McAleenan is the president's nominee to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency within the Department of Homeland Security in charge of preventing the illegal entry of goods and persons into the country. Former President Obama's most-recent homeland security secretary, Jeh Johnson, and deputy secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, are among the signers of a letter sent to Congress on Thursday in support of McAleenan's nomination.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.