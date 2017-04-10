Trumpa s Historically-Bad Approval Ratings Persist, But His Voters...
In the results of another new poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal , 45 percent of Americans say that Trump is off to a "poor" start, while only 40 percent of that poll's respondents approve of Trump's overall job performance . Either way, after nearly 100 days in office, Trump has earned the lowest approval rating of any U.S. president in the history of polls measuring early term public opinion, and dissatisfaction with the president is increasing in a number of ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|9 hr
|huntcoyotes
|3,678
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|18 hr
|Elijah
|3
|Former Bush lawyer 'congratulates' Jason Chaffe...
|Apr 20
|ardith
|1
|Bush says he's troubled by reports of U.S. Mari... (May '06)
|Apr 19
|Fidel
|24
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 19
|Fidel
|240
|Bush job approval falls to 29 pct in new poll (May '06)
|Apr 19
|Swedenforever of ...
|71
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr 19
|Go Trump
|245
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC