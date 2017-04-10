Trumpa s Historically-Bad Approval Ra...

Trumpa s Historically-Bad Approval Ratings Persist, But His Voters...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

In the results of another new poll from NBC News and the Wall Street Journal , 45 percent of Americans say that Trump is off to a "poor" start, while only 40 percent of that poll's respondents approve of Trump's overall job performance . Either way, after nearly 100 days in office, Trump has earned the lowest approval rating of any U.S. president in the history of polls measuring early term public opinion, and dissatisfaction with the president is increasing in a number of ways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 9 hr huntcoyotes 3,678
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... 18 hr Elijah 3
News Former Bush lawyer 'congratulates' Jason Chaffe... Apr 20 ardith 1
News Bush says he's troubled by reports of U.S. Mari... (May '06) Apr 19 Fidel 24
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Apr 19 Fidel 240
News Bush job approval falls to 29 pct in new poll (May '06) Apr 19 Swedenforever of ... 71
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy Apr 19 Go Trump 245
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,067 • Total comments across all topics: 280,517,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC