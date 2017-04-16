Trump won't release White House visitor logs; legal fight already underway
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said Friday that it would not disclose the names of people who have visited the White House, ending a policy of President Barack Obama's that was created to promote transparency. While the Obama administration claimed to release visitor records voluntarily, the Obama-era policy was actually the result of administration officials trying to settle a lawsuit against the George W. Bush administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P...
|4 min
|anonymous
|15
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|46 min
|You cant be for real
|3,545
|Trump Is Just George W. Bush But Racist
|5 hr
|Valerie 2012
|46
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|6 hr
|Thumping Romney
|239
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Sat
|Scam Alert
|232
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|30
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC