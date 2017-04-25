Trump to reconsider national monuments created by Obama, Bush and Clinton
The Colorado River runs near the northernmost boundary of the Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah. The fierce debate over public land in the West is expected to intensify following an executive order President Trump plans to sign Wednesday that could lead to the reduction or elimination of some national monuments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi...
|12 min
|spud
|92
|Obama tells heckler he can't halt deportations ... (Nov '13)
|7 hr
|Tony Montana
|25
|This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous...
|7 hr
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|13
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|8 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,687
|A veteran prosecutor takes over No. 2 job at Ju...
|11 hr
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
|Bush revokes pardon after learning of GOP donation (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Julios Lottery ti...
|15
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Lottery Traitors
|8
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC