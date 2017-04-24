Trump tax push raises questions about...

Trump tax push raises questions about scope of his 'reform'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

President Donald Trump's zeal to unveil a tax plan before his 100th day in office is raising questions about just how thorough his "tax reform" plans will be, amid signals that his focus for now is on slashing tax rates. Trump has directed aides to move quickly on a plan to cut the corporate income tax rate to 15 percent from 35 percent, a Trump administration official said on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi... 7 hr Soetoro Sucked 48
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 11 hr huntcoyotes 3,683
News Bush revokes pardon after learning of GOP donation (Dec '08) 13 hr Julios Lottery ti... 15
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 19 hr Lottery Traitors 8
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Sun Elijah 3
News Former Bush lawyer 'congratulates' Jason Chaffe... Apr 20 ardith 1
News Bush says he's troubled by reports of U.S. Mari... (May '06) Apr 19 Fidel 24
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,617 • Total comments across all topics: 280,544,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC