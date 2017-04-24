Trump taps former Bush official for key Interior post
President Trump has nominated a former Bush administration official and natural resources lawyer to the No. 2 spot in the Interior Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|Fri
|Wall Street bonus
|51
|US election: will economic woes sink Obama as t... (Nov '12)
|Fri
|St Andrews Edinboro
|67
|Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi...
|Thu
|huntcoyotes
|121
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|Thu
|INFIDEL
|3,662
|This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous...
|Wed
|Trump your President
|52
|A veteran prosecutor takes over No. 2 job at Ju...
|Wed
|He Named Me Black...
|4
|Obama tells heckler he can't halt deportations ... (Nov '13)
|Apr 26
|Lottery Traitors
|21
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC