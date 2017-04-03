Trump Straining to bring back Torture...

Trump Straining to bring back Torture, Indefinite Detention?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Juan Cole

When George W. Bush and Dick Cheney launched their forever wars - under the banner of a "Global War on Terror" - they unleashed an unholy trinity of tactics. Torture, rendition, and indefinite detention became the order of the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Juan Cole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ... 8 min kuda 13
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 2 hr INFIDEL 3,404
News After Trump's Syria Strikes, Russia Warns Of Ir... 5 hr commenters 1
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... 14 hr Newt s Gimlet Rage 9
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 17 hr Wishful Thinking 276,629
News Rice will be the most powerful member of Obama'... (Jun '13) Wed Failed GOP indicm... 2
News US Senate confirms James Comey to head FBI afte... (Jul '13) Wed BlunderCONS 10
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,329 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC