Trump Signs Repeal of Internet Privacy Rules
President Trump signed a bill on Monday that repeals internet privacy rule s, which passed under President Obama's Federal Communications Commission, but had never gone into effect. The FCC regulations would have required broadband companies to get permission from their customers in order to use their "sensitive" data - including browsing history, geolocation and financial and medical information - to create targeted advertisements.
