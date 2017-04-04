Trump Signs Repeal of Internet Privac...

Trump Signs Repeal of Internet Privacy Rules

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Townhall

President Trump signed a bill on Monday that repeals internet privacy rule s, which passed under President Obama's Federal Communications Commission, but had never gone into effect. The FCC regulations would have required broadband companies to get permission from their customers in order to use their "sensitive" data - including browsing history, geolocation and financial and medical information - to create targeted advertisements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senators work quietly on long-shot bid for comp... 3 hr tomin cali 6
News Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07) 8 hr BlunderCONS 4
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 9 hr Trooff 3,381
News Gorsuch Floor Fight Foreshadows Change in Senate Mon Baptistism by Proxy 18
News Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12) Mon blockhead deserters 24
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Mon Masquerade 235
News Bachmann Calls Bush's Bailout Decision an Act o... (Nov '11) Mon Coonway Tweety 51
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,126 • Total comments across all topics: 280,054,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC