Trump Picks Hassett for Key Economics Adviser Post
Kevin Hassett, pictured in December 2012 as he testified on economic policy on Capitol Hill in Washington, will become President Donald Trump's Council of Economic Advisers chairman. President Donald Trump on Friday chose Kevin Hassett, an economics adviser to past Republican presidential candidates, to be chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.
