Trump picks Bush veteran to be Rick Perry's deputy
President Trump will nominate Dan Brouillette , a former Energy Department official under former President George W. Bush, to be the department's deputy secretary. The White House announced Trump's intent to nominate Brouillette to the post late Monday.
