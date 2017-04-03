Trump picks Bush veteran to be Rick P...

Trump picks Bush veteran to be Rick Perry's deputy

President Trump will nominate Dan Brouillette , a former Energy Department official under former President George W. Bush, to be the department's deputy secretary. The White House announced Trump's intent to nominate Brouillette to the post late Monday.

