Trump likely to eye treaties, E-Verify as part of immigration strategy

10 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The Trump administration may not be able to move mountains - literally - in its quest to build a coast-to-coast wall along the nation's southern border. But that doesn't mean the White House won't review some long-standing treaties that have stymied past administrations in their efforts to erect such barriers, a former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday.

