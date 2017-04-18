Trump Isn't a "Centrist." He's the More Racist Third Term of George W. Bush.
It is strange, for instance, to describe the combined law enforcement policy of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, economic policy of adviser Gary Cohn, and foreign policy of Trump's Twitter feed and the military generals in his good graces as "centrism." Trump has instead taken the three-pronged fusionism of standard movement conservatism-pro-corporate economic policy, religious right-wing social policy, and hawkish foreign policy-and stripped away any pretense of concern for racial equality and inclusiveness.
