Trump: If China Doesn't Take Care of N Korea, 'We Will'
President Donald Trump said Sunday he was open to the possibility of unilateral action against North Korea, should China fail to join the U.S. in pressuring North Korean leader Kim John Un over the nuclear threat his regime poses. In an interview with the Financial Times , Trump said he would discuss the issue at his Florida resort later this week in his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
