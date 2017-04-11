Trump Expected to Nominate Former Prosecutor Tom Marino For Drug Czar
Pennsylvania's Tom Marino, a three-term member of the House of Representatives and a former prosecutor, will likely be Trump's nominee to head the Office of National Drug Control Policy, CBS reports . More: A source familiar with personnel moves in the White House says that Marino is in the final stages of completing his paperwork and an official announcement is forthcoming.
