Trump Expected to Nominate Former Pro...

Trump Expected to Nominate Former Prosecutor Tom Marino For Drug Czar

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph

Pennsylvania's Tom Marino, a three-term member of the House of Representatives and a former prosecutor, will likely be Trump's nominee to head the Office of National Drug Control Policy, CBS reports . More: A source familiar with personnel moves in the White House says that Marino is in the final stages of completing his paperwork and an official announcement is forthcoming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 52 min Julia 3,471
News How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon 4 hr misbehaved 4
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 5 hr duck you 107
News Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ... 14 hr The Real Now What 246
News Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis... Mon Ms Sassy 21
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 9 Denny CranesPlace 7
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,630
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,442 • Total comments across all topics: 280,233,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC