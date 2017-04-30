'Trump bump' lifts stocks, giving Pre...

'Trump bump' lifts stocks, giving President a win for first 100 days

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

In his first 100 days as president, Donald Trump may have found much of his agenda stymied, like a healthcare overhaul and a hotly contested immigration order. In Trump's first 100 days, the Standard & Poor's 500-stock index has risen about 5 percent, in what supporters have called a "Trump bump".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Samantha Bee toasts the press and roasts Trump ... 4 hr DR X 4
News Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15) Fri Wall Street bonus 51
News US election: will economic woes sink Obama as t... (Nov '12) Fri St Andrews Edinboro 67
News Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi... Apr 27 huntcoyotes 121
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... Apr 27 INFIDEL 3,662
News This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous... Apr 26 Trump your President 52
News A veteran prosecutor takes over No. 2 job at Ju... Apr 26 He Named Me Black... 4
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,471 • Total comments across all topics: 280,663,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC