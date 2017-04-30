'Trump bump' lifts stocks, giving President a win for first 100 days
In his first 100 days as president, Donald Trump may have found much of his agenda stymied, like a healthcare overhaul and a hotly contested immigration order. In Trump's first 100 days, the Standard & Poor's 500-stock index has risen about 5 percent, in what supporters have called a "Trump bump".
