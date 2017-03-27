Trump and Obama: a Transitiona finds the funny and frightful in an Oval Office meet-up
To borrow from a previous administration, this much is known. What's not known, and won't be known until the lure of a tell-all book is too much for one of them to resist, is what they revealed to each other as they interacted there, just the two of them, in the presumably wiretap-free Oval Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billionaire Soros giving $2M to Democratic groups (May '12)
|28 min
|TheDoctor-Who
|23
|Barbara Bush (Feb '11)
|47 min
|News Reader
|9
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|4 hr
|BHM5267
|31
|Bush Homeland Security Adviser Resigns (Nov '07)
|11 hr
|Progress Patriot
|3
|Gorsuch Floor Fight Foreshadows Change in Senate
|15 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|17
|A top Trump aide called for a primary challenge...
|21 hr
|USA Today
|2
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|Fri
|Guido
|3,372
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC