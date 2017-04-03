Tillerson steps up on Syria, Russia after avoiding spotlight
Criticized for his low-profile diplomacy, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is emerging from the shadows with a leading public role in shaping and explaining the Trump administration's missile strikes in Syria . And, he's set for an even higher-profile mission, heading to Moscow under the twin clouds of Russia 's alleged U.S. election meddling and its possible support for a Syrian chemical weapons attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ...
|21 min
|Pete
|106
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|3 hr
|huntcoyotes
|3,426
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Sat
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Fri
|Mikey
|14
|After Trump's Syria Strikes, Russia Warns Of Ir...
|Apr 7
|commenters
|1
|Rice will be the most powerful member of Obama'... (Jun '13)
|Apr 5
|Failed GOP indicm...
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC