Tillerson steps up on Syria, Russia after avoiding spotlight

Criticized for his low-profile diplomacy, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is emerging from the shadows with a leading public role in shaping and explaining the Trump administration's missile strikes in Syria . And, he's set for an even higher-profile mission, heading to Moscow under the twin clouds of Russia 's alleged U.S. election meddling and its possible support for a Syrian chemical weapons attack.

