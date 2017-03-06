This is why the first 100 days is a '...

This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous standard' for judging presidents

There are 13 comments on the Washington Post story from 18 hrs ago, titled This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous standard' for judging presidents. In it, Washington Post reports that:

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events President Trump, who has yet to pass any major legislative initiatives, recently tweeted his frustration with the "ridiculous standard of the first 100 days" as a benchmark for judging a new president's accomplishments. The historical record suggests that he may have a point.

Marine Corp Pat

“Make America Great Again”

Since: Jun 07

11,799

Bring Obama Back!

#2 12 hrs ago
Trump has lost yet another battle against himself as he just totally back away from asking for money for his stupid border wall in the budget… after having Mexico tell him were his can stick that wall because they were not going to pay for it.

WHO’S GOING TO PAY FOR THE WALL DONALD?

Trump is a buffoon, a fool... and ignorant puppet for Putin.

Xstain Mullah Aroma

Philadelphia, PA

#3 9 hrs ago
It's got to be a majorly stupid standard since Ill Duce Trump was pushing it for so long during the campaign.
Xstain Mullah Aroma

Philadelphia, PA

#4 8 hrs ago
Marine Corp Pat wrote:
Trump is a buffoon, a fool... and ignorant puppet for Putin.
it should not be difficult to come up with valid complaints about the Ill Duce Trump gang.

The Ill Duce Trump Administration's every foreign policy move has been far more hostile to Russia than were Obama/Clinton's. You're every bit as removed from reality as thefabulism-pushing, right wing partisans are.

A "puppet" of Putin ordered a full 10% increase in the Pentagon's budget, signed up yet another NATO member from the former Soviet sphere, accused Russia of abrogating anti missile treaties while putting first strike US missile defenses right on Russia's border, called for a total re-fit of the US's nuclear weapons, put more tanks in Eastern Europe, put actual US boots in increased numbers in Syria to (mostly) fight Assad? And then the Tomahawks.... Some "puppet."
He Named Me Black Annie

Cibolo, TX

#5 7 hrs ago
Great 100 days!! My 401K is up $17,000. Go Donald Go!!!

Marine Corp Pat

“Make America Great Again”

Since: Jun 07

11,799

Bring Obama Back!

#6 5 hrs ago
LOL!!!!!!!

BREAKING NEWS!!!!!

A federal judge blocked Putin’s puppet Manchurian Trump’s executive order targeting so-called “Sanctuary Cities”, just as the White House was looking for victories to celebrate the puppet’s first 100 days in office.

LOL!!!!!!!!
fingers mcgurke

Mount Vernon, OH

#7 5 hrs ago
trump puked all over his first hundred, will be same with second and third hundred if the orange tinted moron makes it that far
Hollywood

Matawan, NJ

#8 4 hrs ago
All they can talk about is the wall which is not even feasible due to the terrain. Isn't there a plan B?
Geezer

United States

#9 4 hrs ago
Hollywood wrote:
All they can talk about is the wall which is not even feasible due to the terrain. Isn't there a plan B?
Terrain didn't seem to stop China and their Great Wall.
If they could do that hundreds of years ago, I'm fairly certain with today's technology, it can be done.
Geezer

United States

#10 4 hrs ago
Marine Corp Pat wrote:
LOL!!!!!!!

BREAKING NEWS!!!!!

A federal judge blocked Putin’s puppet Manchurian Trump’s executive order targeting so-called “Sanctuary Cities”, just as the White House was looking for victories to celebrate the puppet’s first 100 days in office.

LOL!!!!!!!!
BREAKING NEWS!!!
Read what the judge actually said:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/social-i...
Xstain Mullah Aroma

Philadelphia, PA

#11 3 hrs ago
Geezer wrote:
<quoted text>
Terrain didn't seem to stop China and their Great Wall.
If they could do that hundreds of years ago, I'm fairly certain with today's technology, it can be done.
I wonder how people become as stupid and ill informed as you are.

China was invaded many times over the centuries. And, tellingly, it's not a Great Wall. It is a series of walls.

Most undocumented immigrants flew into the US and then overstayed their paperwork. Just fyi, not that you ever do facts.

Contempt is the only appropriate reaction to the Birther, climate science denying, fundamentalist, gun kook, anti vaccine, xenophobic, fabulist right wing.

Judged:

1

1

1

Geezer

United States

#12 2 hrs ago
Xstain Mullah Aroma wrote:
I wonder how people become as stupid and ill informed as you are.

China was invaded many times over the centuries. And, tellingly, it's not a Great Wall. It is a series of walls.

Most undocumented immigrants flew into the US and then overstayed their paperwork. Just fyi, not that you ever do facts.

Contempt is the only appropriate reaction to the Birther, climate science denying, fundamentalist, gun kook, anti vaccine, xenophobic, fabulist right wing.
6.5 million Mexicans over stayed their visas?
You and your5 illegal loving liberals may buy that load of horse manure, but the rest of us don't.

This form your favorite liberal news source:
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/03/0...
DR X

Battle Creek, MI

#13 30 min ago
Marine Corp Pat wrote:
LOL!!!!!!!

BREAKING NEWS!!!!!

A federal judge blocked Putin’s puppet Manchurian Trump’s executive order targeting so-called “Sanctuary Cities”, just as the White House was looking for victories to celebrate the puppet’s first 100 days in office.

LOL!!!!!!!!
And that judge will be ignored. We will have law and order in America and we will end illegal immigration, and by any means necessary.

Fake Marine.

These leftist judges better start watching their backs too.
Everyone is touchable.

Judged:

1

1

1

Xstain Mullah Aroma

Philadelphia, PA

#14 18 min ago
Geezer wrote:
<quoted text>
6.5 million Mexicans over stayed their visas?
Hey racist, a visa is not the only way to get in...and then overstay. There are other sorts of paperwork and other ways besides visas and those, too.(No paperwork.)

You were factually incorrect about everything you mentioned regarding walls. Including how _most_ of our undocumented immigrants got into the US in the first place.

I think people who think a "great border wall" spanning the border - it won't span the border, it will be partial - would make the US better should be the ones who have to pay for it. A dedicated surtax for racists.

Judged:

2

1

1

