There are on the Washington Post story from 18 hrs ago, titled This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous standard' for judging presidents. In it, Washington Post reports that:

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events President Trump, who has yet to pass any major legislative initiatives, recently tweeted his frustration with the "ridiculous standard of the first 100 days" as a benchmark for judging a new president's accomplishments. The historical record suggests that he may have a point.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Post.