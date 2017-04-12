There's fear that the EPA's request f...

There's fear that the EPA's request for a court delay may lead to dirtier air

2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

When the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adopted a stricter smog limit in 2015, forcing states to reduce emissions, many people were disappointed. At the time, the agency reduced the ground-level ozone standard to 70 parts per billion, down from the 75-ppb standard adopted in 2008 under the George W. Bush administration.

