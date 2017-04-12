There's fear that the EPA's request for a court delay may lead to dirtier air
When the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adopted a stricter smog limit in 2015, forcing states to reduce emissions, many people were disappointed. At the time, the agency reduced the ground-level ozone standard to 70 parts per billion, down from the 75-ppb standard adopted in 2008 under the George W. Bush administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|15 min
|Retribution
|167
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|5 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|50
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|7 hr
|Assads Russian Fr...
|34
|Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ...
|9 hr
|Chilli J
|261
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|14 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,478
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|20 hr
|misbehaved
|4
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|21
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC