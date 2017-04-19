There was a special election 11 years...

There was a special election 11 years ago eerily similar to Georgia's. Here's what happened.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Democrats unite around one candidate in hopes of pulling off the upset and rebuking the president, but fail to gain a majority in the primary It happened Tuesday in Georgia. And it also happened exactly 11 years and one week prior, in California in 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 1 hr Laugh 3,624
News Former Bush lawyer 'congratulates' Jason Chaffe... 5 hr ardith 1
News Bush says he's troubled by reports of U.S. Mari... (May '06) Wed Fidel 24
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09) Wed Fidel 240
News Bush job approval falls to 29 pct in new poll (May '06) Wed Swedenforever of ... 71
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy Wed Go Trump 245
News 5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P... Apr 17 fingers mcgurke 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,806 • Total comments across all topics: 280,448,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC