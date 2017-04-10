The First 100 Days of Resistance

The First 100 Days of Resistance

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Common Dreams

Protesters of President Donald Trump's Muslim travel ban gather at San Francisco City Hall for a peaceful demonstration on Feb. 4, 2017 The awful irony of Donald Trump's first 100 days as president is that a man who is still frequently described as "erratic" has governed as an entirely predictable corporate conservative-as everyone paying attention knew he would. Trump was always going to choose billionaire-ism over a ©economic populism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi... 4 hr Soetoro Sucked 49
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 8 hr huntcoyotes 3,687
News Bush revokes pardon after learning of GOP donation (Dec '08) 10 hr Julios Lottery ti... 15
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) 15 hr Lottery Traitors 8
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Sun Elijah 3
News Former Bush lawyer 'congratulates' Jason Chaffe... Apr 20 ardith 1
News Bush says he's troubled by reports of U.S. Mari... (May '06) Apr 19 Fidel 24
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,787 • Total comments across all topics: 280,540,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC