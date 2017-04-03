Texan versed in agriculture to lead high-stakes Russia probe
The longtime Texas Republican tapped to lead the House probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is more familiar quietly working on agriculture issues. But Rep. Mike Conaway has created headlines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|7 min
|Whatawhackjob
|3,403
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|6 hr
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|9
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|9 hr
|Wishful Thinking
|276,629
|Rice will be the most powerful member of Obama'... (Jun '13)
|Wed
|Failed GOP indicm...
|2
|US Senate confirms James Comey to head FBI afte... (Jul '13)
|Wed
|BlunderCONS
|10
|Ivanka Trump: A White House force, just not an ...
|Wed
|OneWomynRiot
|141
|Jeb Bush defends brother, says George W. Bush '... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|blockhead deserters
|16
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC