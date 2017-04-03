Sumwalt designated Vice Chairman at NTSB
WASHINGTON, D.C. - National Transportation Safety Board Member Robert L. Sumwalt will again serve as the agency's vice chairman following his designation as vice chairman by President Donald Trump. The designation of vice chairman was made in conjunction with the President's intent to nominate Sumwalt for another five-year term as a board member.
