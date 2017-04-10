'SNL': Jimmy Fallon Is Jared Kushner ...

'SNL': Jimmy Fallon Is Jared Kushner To Baldwin's...

18 hrs ago Read more: Deadline

Update Melissa McCarthy paid an Easter visit to SNL , reprising her Sean Spicer, this time in an Easter Bunny costume just as the real Spicer did during the George W. Bush days. McCarthy's belligerent Spicer once again addressed the press, trying to make amends for that "Holocaust Centers" snafu by talking about "Concentration Clubs."

