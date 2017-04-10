'SNL': Jimmy Fallon Is Jared Kushner To Baldwin's...
Update Melissa McCarthy paid an Easter visit to SNL , reprising her Sean Spicer, this time in an Easter Bunny costume just as the real Spicer did during the George W. Bush days. McCarthy's belligerent Spicer once again addressed the press, trying to make amends for that "Holocaust Centers" snafu by talking about "Concentration Clubs."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P...
|28 min
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|10
|Trump Is Just George W. Bush But Racist
|1 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|44
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|2 hr
|Shawn
|3,543
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Sat
|Scam Alert
|232
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|Apr 14
|huntcoyotes
|238
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|30
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|35
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC