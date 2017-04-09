Shaking it up slowly
For all the Trump administration's rumblings about reinventing government and the possible "deconstruction of the administrative state," the team's greatest success so far may be in recasting a role that wasn't at the top of anyone's target list. While President Donald Trump and his advisers have bungled through a failed attempt to repeal President Barack Obama's health care bill and rolled out a budget so draconian that congressional Republicans appeared to quail at the possibility of actually living up to their campaign promises, Melania Trump has managed to shake up the position of first lady simply by moving to fill it so slowly.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|2 min
|huntcoyotes
|3,437
|Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ...
|3 hr
|Ms Sassy
|164
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|3 hr
|Ms Sassy
|21
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|7 hr
|Retribution
|47
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|After Trump's Syria Strikes, Russia Warns Of Ir...
|Apr 7
|commenters
|1
