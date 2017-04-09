Shaking it up slowly

For all the Trump administration's rumblings about reinventing government and the possible "deconstruction of the administrative state," the team's greatest success so far may be in recasting a role that wasn't at the top of anyone's target list. While President Donald Trump and his advisers have bungled through a failed attempt to repeal President Barack Obama's health care bill and rolled out a budget so draconian that congressional Republicans appeared to quail at the possibility of actually living up to their campaign promises, Melania Trump has managed to shake up the position of first lady simply by moving to fill it so slowly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.