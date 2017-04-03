Senate confirms Gorsuch to Supreme Court

Senate confirms Gorsuch to Supreme Court

Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Senate confirmed Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court on Friday after a rule change in the Senate on Thursday made it impossible for Democrats to filibuster the nomination. Gorsuch will be the 113th judge to sit on the nation's highest court.

