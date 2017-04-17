Sean Spicer celebrates Easter with White House bunny
White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who once played the role of the White House Easter Bunny himself, celebrated Easter Monday by posing with this year's bunny at the 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll. During George W. Bush's presidency, Spicer took on the role of the Easter Bunny to entertain children at the celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|2 hr
|Well Well
|3,554
|5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P...
|8 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|5 things to know about US Vice President Mike P...
|8 hr
|anonymous
|15
|Trump Is Just George W. Bush But Racist
|13 hr
|Valerie 2012
|46
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize for 'extraordinary... (Oct '09)
|15 hr
|Thumping Romney
|239
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Sat
|Scam Alert
|232
|First lady doesn't believe polls (May '06)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|30
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC