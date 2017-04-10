Russia, The Place Where U.S. Presidents Get Their Hopes Dashed
U.S. presidents have a tradition of entering office and expressing hope for improved relations with Russia. With near perfect symmetry, this is matched by a tradition of presidents leaving office amid friction with Moscow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ...
|5 min
|southern at heart
|250
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|56 min
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3,478
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|1 hr
|Blue America
|113
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|7 hr
|misbehaved
|4
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|21
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Apr 9
|Denny CranesPlace
|7
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC