RPT-Trump administration narrows list for Fed regulatory post
A former U.S. Treasury official in the George W. Bush administration, a veteran banking lawyer, and a Harvard professor are three leading candidates as the Trump administration looks to fill the post of Federal Reserve vice chair in charge of banking oversight, people familiar with the matter said. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that the administration was "very close" to filling the regulatory post, which will play a critical role in President Donald Trump's efforts to revamp regulation of the financial sector.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ...
|3 min
|Blink
|262
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|7 min
|Retribution
|224
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|22 min
|huntcoyotes
|3,491
|Barrack Obama: The Latest Democrat To Prove He ... (Jul '07)
|9 hr
|Electra41
|2
|Trump, hitting back, accuses Schumer of Putin ties
|Wed
|USS LIBERTY
|50
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Wed
|Assads Russian Fr...
|34
|How Trump and Putin can save Syria: Carl M. Cannon
|Wed
|misbehaved
|4
