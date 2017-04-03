Republican Brad Todd: 'George Bush Should Be Commended' As A Strong Leader
Whenever the U.S. military strikes, the country and the media generally go a little ga-ga and feels a whiplash of emotions, which makes them say very dumb things. On Thursday MTP Daily, Brad Todd, a Republican strategist ad maker, who partnered with Alex Castellanos, and has worked for Scott Brown, Bobby Jindal, the RNC, and Mitt Romney made some moronic claims as well as outright lies after host Chuck Todd asked about what will happen if Trump takes Sen. McCain's advice and nation builds in Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morning Brief: Syrian base hit in Us airstrike ...
|12 min
|Erl
|85
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|2 hr
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|13 hr
|Ball Park Franks
|3,409
|Upcoming U.S.-China summit at Mar-a-Lago burnis...
|18 hr
|Mikey
|14
|After Trump's Syria Strikes, Russia Warns Of Ir...
|Fri
|commenters
|1
|Rice will be the most powerful member of Obama'... (Jun '13)
|Apr 5
|Failed GOP indicm...
|2
|US Senate confirms James Comey to head FBI afte... (Jul '13)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|10
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC