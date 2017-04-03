Rep. Jeffries calls on President Trump to release tax returns in Democratic address
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries delivered this week's Democratic address, calling on President Trump to release his tax returns as Tax Day nears. "Is he hiding something from the American people?" Jeffries said.
