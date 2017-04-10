Rachel Maddow Is An Imbecile But If You Can Breathe You Know That
Venezuela is a failed state. It is a prime example of what happens whenever socialism is applied.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|7 min
|Julios Lottery ti...
|3,685
|Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi...
|10 min
|Marine Corp Pat
|41
|Bush revokes pardon after learning of GOP donation (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Julios Lottery ti...
|15
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|6 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|8
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Sun
|Elijah
|3
|Former Bush lawyer 'congratulates' Jason Chaffe...
|Apr 20
|ardith
|1
|Bush says he's troubled by reports of U.S. Mari... (May '06)
|Apr 19
|Fidel
|24
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC