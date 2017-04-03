Push to release White House visitor logs
A coalition of government watchdog groups plans to sue the Trump administration with the aim of compelling the White House to continue President Barack Obama's practice of releasing logs of lobbyists and others who visit the complex. Since President Donald Trump took office in January, the website where such records had been publicly available has gone dark, and White House officials will say only that the policy is under review, making no assurances that they will operate with the same openness.
