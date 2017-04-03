Prior to nomination to head SEC, Trump pick Clayton communicated with SEC contractor

Before Wall Street attorney Jay Clayton was nominated to be head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, he communicated with more than a half dozen of President Donald Trump's transition representatives, including one whose company has a multi-million-dollar contract with the SEC, according to documents seen by Reuters. Among those whom Clayton was in touch with was Peter Thiel, a Trump donor and Silicon Valley entrepreneur who co-founded Palantir Technologies, which has a contract with the SEC that Clayton may one day have to review, according to written answers from Clayton in response to questions from the Senate Banking Committee's top Democrat, Sherrod Brown.

