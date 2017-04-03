President Trump: Syrian Attack 'Cross...

President Trump: Syrian Attack 'Crossed A Lot Of Lines For Me'

President Trump and King Abdullah II of Jordan participate in a joint news conference at the Rose Garden of the White House on Wednesday. President Trump condemned the horrific chemical attack in Syria that has been blamed on its president, Bashar al-Assad, signaling a shift in Trump's approach toward the country's controversial leader - but didn't elaborate on how the U.S. would respond.

