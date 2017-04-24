President Trump makes heavy use of executive orders despite past criticism
President Trump signed his 30th executive order Friday morning and the sixth this week, directing a review of off-shore drilling, an apparent sign of the White House's last-minute sprint the 100th day mark . But he's not done yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush ridicules Trump's fitness to lead military... (Oct '15)
|22 hr
|Wall Street bonus
|51
|US election: will economic woes sink Obama as t... (Nov '12)
|23 hr
|St Andrews Edinboro
|67
|Americans have rendered their verdict on the fi...
|Thu
|huntcoyotes
|121
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|Thu
|INFIDEL
|3,662
|This is why the first 100 days is a 'ridiculous...
|Wed
|Trump your President
|52
|A veteran prosecutor takes over No. 2 job at Ju...
|Wed
|He Named Me Black...
|4
|Obama tells heckler he can't halt deportations ... (Nov '13)
|Apr 26
|Lottery Traitors
|21
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC