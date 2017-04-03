Philadelphia Ben Franklin reenactor Ralph Archbold, 75, dies

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2006, file photo, re-enactor Ralph Archbold, portraying Benjamin Franklin, applauds during a party to mark the 300th anniversary of Franklin's birth on Jan. 17, 1706, in Philadelphia. Archbold,... A popular reenactor who portrayed Benjamin Franklin in Philadelphia for more than 40 years and married a woman who portrays Betsy Ross has died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.