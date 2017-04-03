'On the verge of an AIDS-free generation': George Bush...

In a stirring op-ed published in the Washington Post , former President George W. Bush pressed Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump to continue to fully fund an anti-AIDS program he created in 2003 to battle the HIV/AIDS pandemic in Africa. "In the past six years, more than 370,000 women have been screened for cervical cancer and 24,000 for breast cancer through Pink Ribbon Red Ribbon.

