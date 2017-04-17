On North Korea, Trump signals break w...

On North Korea, Trump signals break with US-China policy

Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

President Donald Trump, eager to stop rapid advances in North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, is signaling a break with decades of US policy as he looks to coax China into ramping up the pressure on North Korea. Trump's sweetening the pot, offering China better trade terms if the Asian powerhouse takes steps to put North Korea's provocative behavior to rest.

